Bridlington students celebrate 'truly inspiring' A-level results from Headlands Sixth Form

Students at Headlands School Sixth Form are celebrating "some truly inspiring academic A-level results."

Figures show that 67% of students achieved A* - B grades and 87% of students achieved an A*- C, across a range of subjects.

Headlands School said: "We are really proud of our students’ achievements and we will continue to strive for even better results in 2020 for our current Year 12 students.

"We wish all our students the best of luck in the next stage of education or career journey. Remember to stay in touch!"

One of Headlands Sixth Form Scholars, Sophie Coates, will be receiving a grant for £30,000 to pay for her university tuition fees to study law.

Top performing student, in terms of progress, was Travis Cockerill who secured results of A, B, B - he is now hoping to go on to study medicine.

Robert Philpot also secured an "inspiring set of results" as he gained B, B, B in his A-level biology, chemistry and maths. He is looking to study in the area of Biology at a Russell Group University.

Robert has had 100% attendance for 14 years from primary school right through to the end of year 13 - which Headlands commented: "An amazing achievement- Congratulations Robert!"

Ellie Walkington secured her first choice place at Newcastle University to study Biochemistry Masters in September having gained an A grade in Biology.

Equally, Thomas Brackenbury gained his first choice place at York University to study Environmental Geography gaining an A grade in A level Geography.

The music cohort secured 100% A*-C grades with Beth Pilling and Joe Kench going on to study music.

English cohort secured 86% A* - C with Emma Brockbank, Alexandra Bailey and Isabel Welbourn all gaining places at their first choice universities of York and Leeds to study English.

PE cohort also secured 75% A*-C grades.

For a place at Headlands School Sixth Form in September contact Mr Cooke, director of sixth form, at ben.cooke@headlandsschool.co.uk for more information.