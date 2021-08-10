Bridlington School’s pride over Year 13 students’ hard work as A-Level results are revealed
Leaders at Bridlington School said they are so proud of the hard work and achievements of their Year 13 students.
They said all of the students from Bridlington Sixth Form can successfully follow their chosen pathways, whether it be university, higher apprenticeship, degree apprenticeship or employment.
A spokesman said: “University remains the most popular option with 70% of students choosing this route.
“With all the coverage in the press about students’ lower expectations this year it was pleasing to see our highest ever number of successful applications to Russell Group universities (42%).”
Head of Sixth Form Simon Pick said: “Despite the pandemic, these results reflect the resilience and independent study skills that students have shown throughout Year 12 and Year 13.
“Because of the qualities that they have developed they will hit the ground running and absolutely fly in their next steps, whether it be university, apprenticeship or employment.”
Kate Parker-Randall, headteacher at Bridlington School, said: “We are so incredibly proud of all our Year 13 students and what they have achieved. Especially after such a difficult and disrupted year. Our staff have worked tirelessly to ensure students are all able to progress on to their next steps in life, and we look forward to seeing what they will achieve in the future.
“Bridlington Sixth Form continues to be a popular choice for our Year 11 students and for students from other schools.
“Our excellent success rates in a wide range of pathways and destinations at the end of Sixth Form is due to the unique range of A-Level and vocational courses, coupled with our personalised provision from an experienced staff team.
“For this reason, we have a limited number of places available for September. Students who have not yet applied and now wish to do so should contact Mr Pick, head of Sixth Form, via [email protected]”
Individual performances of note are:
Lauren Anderson (A*A*Di*) going on to study Textiles Design at Loughborough University, Tabitha Askew (A*Di*Di*) going on to study Theatre and Performance Studies at Warwick University, Marcus Coleman (A Di B) going into the RAF officer programme, Joshua Garbutt (Di* Di Di) going on to study Sport, Exercise and Health Sciences at East Riding College, Amy Gollop (A*A*Di*B) going on to study Medicine at Newcastle University, Chloe Herring (Di* Di* A) going on to study History at Liverpool Hope University, Elise Jones (A*A A) going on to study Geography at UEA, Phoebe Sims (A*Di*Di*) going on to study Professional Dance and Musical Theatre at Dance Box (Buckinghamshire New University), William Mottram (A A B) going on to study Business and Management at York University, Jack Walker (A Di* Di) going on to study acting at Bath Spa University, Maddie Warkup (A*A A) going on to study Primary Education at York St John University, Lewis Wilkinson (Di* Di Di) going on to study Sports Coaching and Yun Zheng (Di*Di*Di) going on to study Business and Marketing at Manchester Metropolitan University.