Bridlington School’s pride over Year 13 students’ hard work as A-Level results are revealed

Kate Parker-Randall, headteacher at Bridlington School.

They said all of the students from Bridlington Sixth Form can successfully follow their chosen pathways, whether it be university, higher apprenticeship, degree apprenticeship or employment.

A spokesman said: “University remains the most popular option with 70% of students choosing this route.

“With all the coverage in the press about students’ lower expectations this year it was pleasing to see our highest ever number of successful applications to Russell Group universities (42%).”

Head of Sixth Form Simon Pick said: “Despite the pandemic, these results reflect the resilience and independent study skills that students have shown throughout Year 12 and Year 13.

“Because of the qualities that they have developed they will hit the ground running and absolutely fly in their next steps, whether it be university, apprenticeship or employment.”

Kate Parker-Randall, headteacher at Bridlington School, said: “We are so incredibly proud of all our Year 13 students and what they have achieved. Especially after such a difficult and disrupted year. Our staff have worked tirelessly to ensure students are all able to progress on to their next steps in life, and we look forward to seeing what they will achieve in the future.

“Bridlington Sixth Form continues to be a popular choice for our Year 11 students and for students from other schools.

“Our excellent success rates in a wide range of pathways and destinations at the end of Sixth Form is due to the unique range of A-Level and vocational courses, coupled with our personalised provision from an experienced staff team.

“For this reason, we have a limited number of places available for September. Students who have not yet applied and now wish to do so should contact Mr Pick, head of Sixth Form, via [email protected]”

Individual performances of note are: