Bridlington School’s GCSE students praised after ‘fantastic achievements’

Headteacher Kate Parker-Randall congratulated the students following the GCSE results.

It said the students had worked so hard to earn the incredible grades achieved. Leaders added the success was well deserved and that they should be very proud of themselves.

Kate Parker-Randall, Headteacher said: “Well done to all our students receiving GCSE and BTEC results today.

“I could not be more proud of the fantastic achievements of our Year 11 students this year.

“This has been another really tough year for all young people, but those grading this Summer, have shown incredible resilience in coping with school closure and the cancellation of final exams. They certainly have risen to whatever challenges have been thrown at them over the last two years during their course of study.

“These excellent results are indicative of our students’ hard work, determination, resilience and adaptability to rise to each new challenge.

“These are qualities that will allow them to be hugely successful in their next steps.

“This year’s results also of course highlight the support from their families and the dedication and commitment of their teachers.

“All of us at Bridlington School are so proud of their fantastic results especially given the challenging circumstances in which they have been achieved.

“We wish all our students all the best in their next steps whatever they may be. We know that their efforts over the last two years will stand them in good stead for their future allowing them to achieve their hopes, ambitions and dreams.”

Mr Bolton, head of Key Stage 4 said, “Congratulations to Year 11. All our students are moving forward into a range of post 16 pathways.

“Many of our students are returning to study with us at Bridlington Sixth Form, and we are very much looking forward to welcoming them back.