Bridlington School Year 12 students spruce up War Memorial Garden area as part of Duke of Edinburgh Award

The War Memorial Garden project is part of the Year 12 students’ Gold Duke of Edinburgh Award activities.

The pupils decided they wanted to tidy up the area outside of the school gym, which is the Memorial Garden to all those past-students lost in World War One, Two, and many other conflicts around the world, as this was important to them and the Bridlington School family.

The school has always had a military connection, with it’s Officer Training Corps being formed in 1908 and later forming the school’s Combined Cadet Force, which still has cadets parading today, from the Army and Royal Air Force sections.

A school spokesman said: “For the project so far, the Year 12 students have been removing weeds, re-planting shrubs and flowers, and cleaning the Bronze War Memorial boards, which name all those servicemen lost.

Bridlington School Sixth Form students have been tidying up the War Memorial Garden.

“They would really like to return the War Memorial Garden into a nice area of Remembrance, that is befitting of their sacrifice and can also be an area of reflection for current students at the school.

“If there are any local business or groups who would like to contribute to this worthy project, please contact Sarah Green, the Duke of Edinburgh Award manager at the school ([email protected]).”

The War Memorial Garden project is part of the Year 12 students’ Gold Duke of Edinburgh Award activities.