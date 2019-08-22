Bridlington School students rise to the occasion with fantastic GCSE results

Students at Bridlington School were celebrating today as they received their GCSE results.

Among the highlights were 21 grade 9s, four distinction stars, five grade eights and 33 distinctions.

Tymon Feliks with his results. PIC: Paul Atkinson

Head teacher, Kate Parker Randall said: “I am very proud of all of our students. There have been some exceptional individual performances with some students achieving the highest grade possible which is a 9 in the new GCSE format.

“The changes in GCSE subject matter and assessment have been a huge challenge and it is a great credit to our students that they rose to the occasion and worked very hard to achieve this fine set of results.

"Recognition has to be given to the strong partnership work between parents and carers and our incredibly driven teaching and pastoral staff team who go the extra mile to ensure students achieve their very best.

"On behalf of the entire school community, I congratulate our fantastic students on their achievements, which will enable them to progress to their desired post 16 destinations across a wide range of academic and vocational pathways.”

Ellie Nichols, Ella Perry and Maddie Warkup celebrate together. PIC: Paul Atkinson

She said she was particularly proud of:

Emily who achieved 9 grade 9s, one grade 8 and one distinction star;

Amy who achieved 3 grade 9s, 4 grade 8s, a distinction star and a distinction;

Tymon who achieved 3 grade 9s, 1 grade 8 and a distinction;

Elise Jones with her results. PIC: Paul Atkinson

William who achieved 2 grade 9s, 2 grade 8s and a distinction star;

Ciaran who achieved 1 grade 9, 3 grade 8s and a distinction;

Holly who achieved 1 grade 9, 2 grade 8s and a distinction.

Students who have not yet applied to Sixth Form and wish to do so should telephone Head of Sixth Form Simon Pick on 07850900440 or email on PickS@bridlingtonschool.org.uk