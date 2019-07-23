Bridlington man earns first-class honours from University of Oxford

Mason Yousif pictured with mum Lesley Holmes (left) and girlfriend Leda Hadj (right).
A 22-year-old Bridlington man will be graduating from the University of Oxford with a first-class degree in Physics.

Mason Yousif will graduate in September from one of the world leading universities.

His mum Lesley Holmes, said: “I’m so proud of him and we’re over the moon! He’s worked so hard for the past four-years and all the hours he has been in the library.

"All the family are so proud of him and I know his grandparents would be too as he lost them when he was only four-years-old.”

The 22-year-old from Bridlington attended Burlington School and Headlands School prior to university.

Mason will begin teaching in London from September.