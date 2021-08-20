An opportunity to try out a new hobby, learn a new skill, or expand your knowledge

Try courses are completely free – all you need to do is visit the course finder website at eastriding.gov.uk/learn and follow the link to the Try courses.

This September you can do just that.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s Adult Learning and Employability team are back with another Try Month, giving residents the opportunity to try out as many different courses as they like.

With a wide range of courses available from photography to psychology, it’s the perfect opportunity to test out a new hobby, expand your skills or broaden your knowledge.

Try courses are open to staff as well as the public and best of all they’re completely free – all you need to do is visit the course finder website at eastriding.gov.uk/learn and follow the link to the Try courses.

The council is running some Try courses in Bridlington. Alternatively, people can sign up to one of the virtual courses, available from the convenience of their own home.

Either way, residents will benefit from the expertise of the council’s friendly, supportive tutors and get to meet new people with similar interests.

Councillor Jane Evison, portfolio holder for economic development and tourism at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “These ‘Try’ courses are a fantastic way to develop skills, consider different career options and interact with people with similar hobbies. It is great to hear the creative writing course was so beneficial to Katy and this just goes on to demonstrate how residents in the East Riding can get the most out of the upcoming ‘Try September’ month.”