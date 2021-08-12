Amelia achieves three A* A-Levels at York College

Amelia Dawson will study Law at Durham University and hopes to have a career as a constitutional barrister in the future.

Amelia Dawson, who attended York College, achieved A*s in History (Modern), Law and Politics.

She is now going on to study Law at Durham University and hopes to have a career as a constitutional barrister in the future.

Amelia said: “I chose this subject combination as I knew law and politics would work well together and I’d like to become a constitutional barrister in the future, and these subjects will definitely help me to achieve my goal.

“I’ve really enjoyed learning about international politics and international law, and particularly liked human rights and philosophy elements of the courses.

“I chose York College as I had heard of the amazing reputation and excellent past results.

“I travelled in from Bridlington as I wanted a new environment and a new place to learn and grow, and York College provided this. The travel was definitely worth it!

“The support I received at York College was amazing and I can’t fault the excellent support I received throughout lockdown.

“My tutors were always available online to chat through work and offer support.