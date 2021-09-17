Achievements of Headlands School students praised at Celebration Evening
Headlands School held its Celebration Evening on Thursday, September 16, a chance to highlight some of the amazing students who have excelled over the past 12 months.
It was a wonderful evening for staff and families to honour some excellent achievements in difficult circumstances over the last year.
After a virtual event last year because of Covid-19 restrictions, the ceremony was able to be held as normal this year. In each subject, awards were given out at Key Stage 3 and Key Stage 4 and 5 for Outstanding Progress, Outstanding Attainment and the Ambassador for the Subject.
There were also three special awards for students who have made a great contribution to Team Headlands and the Bridlington community.
The Lloyd Dowson Award for Outstanding Attainment was presented to Finley Copsey and Michael Sayer, the Bridlington Lions Award for Leadership in the Community was given to Patrick Philpot and Beth Haws was the winner of the Bridlington Rotary Club Service Above Self Award.
The winners were:
Art
Key Stage 3: Eden Yates, Connie Melles and Lucy Jordan
Key Stage 4 and 5: Brad Atken, Chloe Ogden and Courtney Buonocore
Design and Technology
Key Stage 3: Norbert Skiba, Kitty Gorman and Lucy Jordan
Key Stage 4 and 5: Tommy Collins, Wiktor Zieba and Harry Penny
Dance
Key Stage 4 and 5: Embla Cameron-Schneider, Lola Hewitt and Jessica Poole
Drama
Key Stage 3: Joshua Harvey, Will Ireland and Bronte Heaton
Key Stage 4 and 5: Paige Matheson, Daisy Wynn and Theo Moore
English
Key Stage 3: Connor Courtley, Nethmy Dissanayake/Jamie Artley and Jamie McKenna-Hobley
Key Stage 4 and 5: Isabel Wadsworth/Toby Brocklehurst, Millie Rowbottom/Lattia Emms, Lucy Morris/Michael Sayer
Maths
Key Stage 3: Makhaya Widnall/Orla Hird, Sam Pannell/Lauren Artley and Blake Price/Roman Simpkin
Key Stage 4 and 5: Will Melo/Jamie Holland, Konal Dissanayake/Finley Copsey and Amelia Willers/Alfie Hebb
Film Studies
Key Stage 4 and 5: Harry Jordan, Rachel Pearson and Leon Cole
Geography
Key Stage 3: Angel O’Brien, Josh Anderson and Summer Petch
Key Stage 4 and 5: Alfie Hebb, Brad Atken and Thomas Stone
History
Key Stage 3: Matthew Howden, Bethany Lee and Oscar Wilkinson
Key Stage 4 and 5: Leon Cole, Elizabeth Ibbetson and Elliott Tindall
Business Studies
Key Stage 4 and 5: Ted Wray, Jess Train and Patrick Philpot
Computing
Key Stage 4 and 5: Jacob Lawer, Jamie Holland and Millie Saffery
ICT
Key Stage 3: Connor Courtley, Madyson Plawecki and Bethany Lee
Modern Foreign Languages
Key Stage 3: Emmie Nicholson, Blake Price and Will Ireland
Key Stage 4 and 5: Charlotte Overend, Noah Cameron-Schneider and Kira Farkas
Music
Key Stage 3: Kian Hicks, Caitlin Painter and Matthew Howden
Key Stage 4 and 5: Sydney Robinson, Ben Edwards and Millie Rowbottom
PE
Key Stage 3: Sophia Simpkin, Alex Whittington and Lydia Holden
Key Stage 4 and 5: Millie Rowbottom, Beth Snaith and Sian Beswick
Politics
Key Stage 4 and 5: Toby Brocklehurst, Lattia Emms and Charlie Rowntree
Religious Studies
Key Stage 3: Robyn Chapman, Tilly Driver and Stephanie Harper
Key Stage 4 and 5: Isobel Charlton, Lucy Morris and Amelia Willers
Science
Key Stage 3: Jaymi Henshall/ Derry Whitelock, Ella Herbert/Roman Simpkin and Sam Gilson/Stephanie Harper
Key Stage 4 and 5: Finley Copsey/Isobel Charlton, Alfie Grimshaw/Millie Saffery and Harry Guy/ Bailey Neal
Lloyd Dowson Award for Outstanding Attainment
Finley Copsey and Michael Sayer
Bridlington Lions Award for Leadership in the Community
Patrick Philpot
Bridlington Rotary Club Service Above Self Award
Beth Haws