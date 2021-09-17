Achievements of Headlands School students praised at Celebration Evening

Students and their teachers celebrate the English success.

It was a wonderful evening for staff and families to honour some excellent achievements in difficult circumstances over the last year.

After a virtual event last year because of Covid-19 restrictions, the ceremony was able to be held as normal this year. In each subject, awards were given out at Key Stage 3 and Key Stage 4 and 5 for Outstanding Progress, Outstanding Attainment and the Ambassador for the Subject.

There were also three special awards for students who have made a great contribution to Team Headlands and the Bridlington community.

Patrick Philpot with the Bridlington Lions Award.

The Lloyd Dowson Award for Outstanding Attainment was presented to Finley Copsey and Michael Sayer, the Bridlington Lions Award for Leadership in the Community was given to Patrick Philpot and Beth Haws was the winner of the Bridlington Rotary Club Service Above Self Award.

The winners were:

Art

Key Stage 3: Eden Yates, Connie Melles and Lucy Jordan

Key Stage 4 and 5: Brad Atken, Chloe Ogden and Courtney Buonocore

Design and Technology

Key Stage 3: Norbert Skiba, Kitty Gorman and Lucy Jordan

Key Stage 4 and 5: Tommy Collins, Wiktor Zieba and Harry Penny

Students pose with their Design and Technology awards.Students pose with their Design and Technology awards.

Dance

Key Stage 4 and 5: Embla Cameron-Schneider, Lola Hewitt and Jessica Poole

Drama

Key Stage 3: Joshua Harvey, Will Ireland and Bronte Heaton

Leon Cole and Harry Jordan with their Film Studies awards and certificates.Leon Cole and Harry Jordan with their Film Studies awards and certificates.

Key Stage 4 and 5: Paige Matheson, Daisy Wynn and Theo Moore

English

Key Stage 3: Connor Courtley, Nethmy Dissanayake/Jamie Artley and Jamie McKenna-Hobley

Key Stage 4 and 5: Isabel Wadsworth/Toby Brocklehurst, Millie Rowbottom/Lattia Emms, Lucy Morris/Michael Sayer

Maths

Key Stage 3: Makhaya Widnall/Orla Hird, Sam Pannell/Lauren Artley and Blake Price/Roman Simpkin

Jessica Poole with her Dance award.

Key Stage 4 and 5: Will Melo/Jamie Holland, Konal Dissanayake/Finley Copsey and Amelia Willers/Alfie Hebb

Film Studies

Key Stage 4 and 5: Harry Jordan, Rachel Pearson and Leon Cole

Geography

Key Stage 3: Angel O’Brien, Josh Anderson and Summer Petch

Key Stage 4 and 5: Alfie Hebb, Brad Atken and Thomas Stone

History

Key Stage 3: Matthew Howden, Bethany Lee and Oscar Wilkinson

Key Stage 4 and 5: Leon Cole, Elizabeth Ibbetson and Elliott Tindall

Business Studies

Key Stage 4 and 5: Ted Wray, Jess Train and Patrick Philpot

Computing

Key Stage 4 and 5: Jacob Lawer, Jamie Holland and Millie Saffery

ICT

Key Stage 3: Connor Courtley, Madyson Plawecki and Bethany Lee

Modern Foreign Languages

Key Stage 3: Emmie Nicholson, Blake Price and Will Ireland

Key Stage 4 and 5: Charlotte Overend, Noah Cameron-Schneider and Kira Farkas

Music

Key Stage 3: Kian Hicks, Caitlin Painter and Matthew Howden

Key Stage 4 and 5: Sydney Robinson, Ben Edwards and Millie Rowbottom

PE

Key Stage 3: Sophia Simpkin, Alex Whittington and Lydia Holden

Key Stage 4 and 5: Millie Rowbottom, Beth Snaith and Sian Beswick

Politics

Key Stage 4 and 5: Toby Brocklehurst, Lattia Emms and Charlie Rowntree

Religious Studies

Key Stage 3: Robyn Chapman, Tilly Driver and Stephanie Harper

Key Stage 4 and 5: Isobel Charlton, Lucy Morris and Amelia Willers

Science

Key Stage 3: Jaymi Henshall/ Derry Whitelock, Ella Herbert/Roman Simpkin and Sam Gilson/Stephanie Harper

Key Stage 4 and 5: Finley Copsey/Isobel Charlton, Alfie Grimshaw/Millie Saffery and Harry Guy/ Bailey Neal

Lloyd Dowson Award for Outstanding Attainment

Finley Copsey and Michael Sayer

Bridlington Lions Award for Leadership in the Community

Patrick Philpot

Bridlington Rotary Club Service Above Self Award

Beth Haws

Headlands students pictured with their Maths Awards and certificates.

Students enjoy a brush with success in the Art category.

The Headlands School Drama category winners.

The Geography Award winners.

The successful History Award students.

Beth Haws with her Rotary Club Award.

The Modern Language winners.

These students hit the right note in the Music category.

The successful PE students.

The Religious Studies winners.

The successful students in the Science category.

Winners of the IT, Computing, Business Awards at Headlands.