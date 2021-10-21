77 East Riding pupils were off school due to coronavirus on Tuesday, council figures show

East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s Public Health Director Andy Kingdom.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council figures showed 156 local schools have had staff and pupils report positive coronavirus cases since September.

Data also showed 7.33% of East Riding pupils have caught coronavirus since the start of the academic year.

It comes as Department of Education figures showed there were 209,000 pupils off as of Thursday, October 14.

More than half, around 111,000, were off after contracting coronavirus.

The figures follow comments from East Riding Council’s Public Health Director Andy Kingdom who said he hoped October half term would act as a “firebreak” to curb rising infections.

The director added about 80% of East Riding schools had been affected by outbreaks, with pupils mixing at school thought to be driving infections in communities.

Mr Kingdom said council public health teams were working with schools to manage restrictions.

Headteachers are currently tasked with monitoring case trends to decide whether to strengthen or loosen restrictions including mask wearing and social distancing.

There is currently no blanket policy on coronavirus restrictions in East Riding schools.

Mr Kingdom said different measures were needed depending on infection rates in their wider communities and on whether they were in small villages or large towns, among other factors.

The infection rate among 11 to 15 year olds was 1,800 per 100,000 between Tuesday, October 5 and Monday, October 11.