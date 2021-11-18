East Yorkshire MP Sir Greg Knight welcomes funding support for farmers

Sir Greg Knight said he was pleased that the Farming Investment Fund has been launched.

Sir Greg said: “I am pleased that the Farming Investment Fund has been launched.

“This new scheme will offer £27 million to support farmers investing in their business.

“Ministers have told me that this money will help farmers, growers and foresters to focus on more efficient production methods that will reduce resource costs, improve yields, and give them a better return.

“The fund is formed of two strands, grants for smaller investments will be provided through the Farming Equipment and Technology Fund; and for larger investments, the Farming Transformation Fund.

“The Farming Equipment and Technology Fund will be supporting the purchase of items from a set list of equipment and technology.

“The Farming Transformation Fund will be delivered in separate themes, with the first theme being water management, dedicated to arable and horticultural businesses growing irrigated crops.