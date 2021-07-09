Yorkshire Coast BID pledges support towards more than 35 projects

The Odyssey, created by Yorkshire based Theatre Company Animated Objects, has featured in Bridlington.

The BID organisation helps to showcase Whitby, Scarborough, Filey, Bridlington, Hornsea and Withernsea, as well as all the villages in between.

Two Bridlington projects have received support:

The Park and Win scheme in Bridlington, which provided 250,000 visitors parking in the town the opportunity to win great prizes from local businesses.

This promoted feature is available to view via loveyorkshirecoast.co.uk and will be running until September.

This initiative has received 5,000 entries so far.

The Odyssey: With Animated Objects Theatre Company, is a three-year programme of events retelling the tale of The Odyssey, the Yorkshire Coast way and has seen the first event series lighting up the coast and geo-location story trails – including at Bridlington Spa.

A spokesman said: “Over £500,000 was reserved to allow an expedited delivery of projects for when restrictions eased.

“The funding has been invested with local groups, organisations and local authorities to cover a variety of projects from transforming disused or underutilised spaces to events designed to drive footfall and highlight the cultural offer available in the different towns.

“Each one aims to help increase the staycation boom set to sweep the UK.”