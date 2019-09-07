Yorkshire Coast BID launches bus project to bring in more trade for Bridlington

The summer holidays may be coming to an end, but the Yorkshire Coast BID organisation has devised a plan to extend the season for Bridlington’s tourism businesses.

It has unveiled a project called the Brid Bus, offering free coach travel to the town from Sheffield to the first 48 people who apply at https://www.bridbus.co.uk/

The Brid Bus will leave Sheffield on Friday, October 4, returning on Sunday, October 6, and in order to confirm their place on the bus potential visitors will have to prove that they’ve booked accommodation in the town for two nights.

The idea for the project was presented to BID by the Holland family, who own several Bridlington businesses.

Reece Holland, whose mother Joeann came up with the idea after remembering the famous Driffield Day coach outings of the 1970s and 1980s, said: “This is a project that will benefit so many Bridlington businesses, I’m delighted BID listened to our idea and then put the project together so quickly.”

Yorkshire Coast BID’s Bridlington director Dean Bullen said: “The Brid Bus is a great example of how the BID can help bring new business to Bridlington.

“A lot of hard work has gone into turning it around so quickly, but I’m confident Bridlington tourism businesses will see an immediate benefit.

“It would be great if every local business could share the website – BridBus.co.uk – and do what they can to promote the project at twitter.com/BridBus and facebook.com/BridBus.”