Yorkshire Building Society donates £1,358 to Second Thoughts East Yorkshire charity

Second Thoughts East Yorkshire (STEY) received the donation from Yorkshire Building Society Charitable Foundation after being nominated by colleagues at the society’s Bridlington branch.

Second Thoughts East Yorkshire (STEY) received the donation from Yorkshire Building Society Charitable Foundation after being nominated by colleagues at the Society’s Bridlington branch for financial support.

STEY’s aim is to promote good mental health and support people aged 18 and over in managing mental health problems across East Yorkshire.

This is done through small four to six people workshops at local venues (or in one-to-one sessions for those who would find the group environment overwhelming) covering confidence building, assertiveness, anxiety management, appreciating your own skills and improving effective communication skills. They also help with CVs and job searching as required.

The donation to STEY will be used to pay for a four support workshops, broadly covering anxiety management as well as a tablet to use for presentations and room hire costs.

Julie Johnson, branch manager of Yorkshire Building Society in Bridlington, said: “We are proud to be able to support STEY with this donation from Yorkshire Building Society Charitable Foundation. The work that they are doing to support people to improve their mental health is providing a real benefit to their lives.”