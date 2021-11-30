Window display competition winners receive surprise visit from the mayor to present the prizes

The winner of the competition was Gallery Hair on Richmond Street. Charlotte Stephenson and Lois Scales won £100 along with the Bridlington Town Council Plaque to keep and the town council trophy.

A spokesperson for the competition said: “A special thank you to the three judges who were representatives from Bridlington Town Council, Bridlington Street Trail Group and Bridlington Lions – a great example of partnership working in the local community.”

The winner of the competition was Gallery Hair on Richmond Street.

Charlotte Stephenson and Lois Scales won £100 along with the Bridlington Town Council plaque to keep and the town council trophy.

In second place was Beevers Beds and Furniture on Quay Road. Gillian Nevison won £50 in cash.

In third place was The Old Town Gallery and Information Point in the Bridlington’s Old Town.

Local artist Suzy Orrell was presented with £25 on behalf of the artists who helped to create the window display.

