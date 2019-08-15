Wetherspoon creates 42 new jobs following £1.7million refurbishment at Bridlington's Prior John pub

Wetherspoon's Prior John pub is set to reopen next week following the £1.7million refurbishment.

The pub, in Promenade, will be officially reopened by Bridlington Town Mayor Councillor Liam Dealtry on Thursday August 22.

Work started on the pub on April 8 but remained open for the first four weeks of the renovation. It has been closed since May 6 for the second phase of work.

A total of 42 new jobs, a combination of bar and kitchen roles, have been created at the new look Wetherspoon pub, which is managed by Maxine Powell.

The Prior John, which first opened as a Wetherspoon in May 2000, has undergone a refurbishment project, as well as an extension to the customer area and existing beer garden,

at the rear of the premises, increasing the overall capacity of the premises by almost double.

Wetherspoon has purchased the next-door building, to allow for the extra space, and has also relocated the kitchen and cellar at the pub.

The newly acquired premises, an old chapel building, has been transformed into an impressive double height space, with a tall bookcase feature on the mezzanine floor level.

Original feature trusses, brickwork and skylights have all been retained and restored, thoughtfully incorporated into the new pub design, along with a brand-new bar.

The garden area has been extended to double the original size, making clever use of the space alongside the building, with new furniture, festoon lighting and fixed booth seating all newly

installed.

Inside the pub, which has been completely redecorated, there is a new colour scheme and new carpets installed throughout.

The scheme takes its influences from the local seaside heritage, as well as the town’s striking Priory building, and features wooden traditional panelling and antique brass detailing.

Pub manager Maxine Powell said: “Wetherspoon has spending £1.7million on the pub, providing further substantial investment into the town, as well as creating new jobs for local

people.

“Myself and my team are looking forward to welcoming customers back into The Prior John and we are confident that they will be impressed by the refurbishment and extension of the

pub and beer garden.”