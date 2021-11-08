Thousands of East Riding workers were on furlough when support scheme ended, figures show

4,100 jobs held by workers were furloughed as of September 30.

They were among more than one million workers being supported across the UK when the scheme wrapped up, and the Institute for Fiscal Studies said what happens to them is “critical” for the economy.

The latest data from HM Revenue and Customs shows 4,100 jobs held by workers living in this area were furloughed as of September 30 – 2.9% of all that were eligible.

That was 800 fewer than the number on the scheme a month previously.

The furlough rate in the East Riding was well below the average across the UK, of 4%.

Around 53,200 jobs have been furloughed in the area at various times since the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme (CJRS) began in March 2020, the figures show.

They are among 11.7 million jobs across the UK to have received wage support from the Government at some point, though the scheme was being used less as coronavirus restrictions eased.

Across the UK, men were slightly more likely to be on furlough than women at the end of September.

In the East Riding, men and women were just as likely to be on the scheme (2.9%).

Retail workers were the most likely to be furloughed nationally when the scheme ended (15% of all jobs), followed by those in the accommodation and food services sector (14%).

The retail sector was the most reliant on the CJRS at this time, making up 17% of all furloughed jobs.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said furlough helped people “when they needed it most”, while the Government’s Plan for Jobs will deliver more opportunities going forward.