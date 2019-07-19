This is when Wetherspoon's pub in Bridlington is set to reopen and the reason for delay

Wetherspoon's Prior John pub is set to reopen next month following the £1.7million refurbishment.

Work started on the pub in Bridlington on April 8 but remained open for the first four weeks of the renovation.

The pub, on Promenade, closed on May 6 for the second phase of work and the new-look Prior John was due to be unveiled on July 25.

However, Wetherspoon spokesman Eddie Gershon confirmed that the Wetherspoon's pub will now reopen on August 22.

The delay in the refurbishment is due to "unforseen structural issues."

The refurbishment has includes extending into the empty premises next door.