The Talking Tourism column with Tim Norman

Once again, the summer season is almost at a close and the beaches and funfairs during the week have quietened down as the children are back at school.

The summer season has been a little slower than normal but as usual the weather has had a lot to do with it. However, just cast your mind back to the late August Bank Holiday – now that was spectacular!

Magnificent weather, not a car parking space to be had and not a bedroom spare anywhere in the town.

Right now we are in the middle of the Heritage Open Days with the St John, Burlington Methodist Church, The Toft at 43 High Street and Bestworth House open on both weekends to view and marvel at their splendour as well as the Bayle Museum and the Priory Rooms.

These places are really history on your doorstep and have so much character and so many stories behind them that they really are must see visit location over the weekend.

Added to this of course is the shops and artisans in the Old Town, why don’t we make this weekend an Old Town Weekend?

Over the summer as well, despite the weather, there was another year of “Active Coast” events on the South Beach and around the area.

Something to do every day – so there really was no reason for staying indoors, even if the you didn’t fancy a day at the beach there were still plenty of attractions to visit.

Looking further forward to more development in the town, we have now the start of the North Side Sea Front Project with the redevelopment from East Riding Leisure down to Garrison Square. This project has only just started although already there is controversy over the initial development and the siting of the offices and cabins.

Personally, I do believe that there is development needed in this area as it is due for a change of appearance and if the artwork being commissioned on the sea front can be promoted far and wide then this latest project will hopefully pull in visitors.

They will then be able to see what the whole town has to offer from art to beach and from churches to donkeys – a veritable alphabet of discovery on the East Coast of Yorkshire.

What would your Bridlington alphabet of beauty be?