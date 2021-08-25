The stark reality of water shortages: Company predicts what area’s reservoirs could look like in 50 years

With the Environment Agency predicting shortages within 25 years if no action is taken, and Yorkshire Water expecting 100 million litres less in its daily supply by 2045 – the water company has released an immersive 360 ̊ video (www.youtube.com/watch?v=OAJIObisUGU), which gives a glimpse into what the future of Tophill Low’s reservoirs could look like if predictions are correct. With the Environment Agency predicting shortages within 25 years if no action is taken, and Yorkshire Water expecting 100 million litres less in its daily supply by 2045 – the water company has released an immersive 360 ̊ video (www.youtube.com/watch?v=OAJIObisUGU), which gives a glimpse into what the future of Tophill Low’s reservoirs could look like if predictions are correct.

The company’s recent survey found that although almost 50% of people in the region are concerned about water shortages, one in ten don’t believe they will impact the region for another 100 years.

With the Environment Agency predicting shortages within 25 years if no action is taken, and Yorkshire Water expecting 100 million litres less in its daily supply by 2045 – the water company has released an immersive 360˚ video (www.youtube.com/watch?v=OAJIObisUGU), which gives a glimpse into what the future of Tophill Low’s reservoirs could look like if predictions are correct.

To address future challenges, Yorkshire Water has a Water Resources Management Plan.

The plan looks at how it will handle the impacts of increased population and hotter, drier weather due to climate change.

Key aspects of the plan include reducing the amount of water that escapes from its pipes and engaging with customers to help them understand ways they might be able to use less water.

Currently, Yorkshire Water is trialling new technologies that focus on finding leaks quicker and has made a commitment to reduce leaks from its pipes by 50% by 2050.

According to Yorkshire Water’s survey, the top ways that customers save water are:

○ Turning tap off while you brush your teeth

○ Only using the washing machine when you have a full load

○ Choosing a shower instead of a bath

○ Using a watering can instead of a hose

○ Reducing car washing to only when necessary

Martin Christmas, Yorkshire environment manager for the Environment Agency, said: “What we do with water and how much we use directly impacts people and the environment, including many of the places we care most about – our rivers, lakes and coastal waters.

“We need to be careful with our water supply. With the weather we experience in the UK it’s easy to think there’s enough to go round, but when you factor in the effects of climate change and population growth, there is a very real risk of water shortages by 2050.