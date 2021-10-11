The Prior John pub to host 12-day real ale festival later this month
The Prior John pub in Bridlington has organised a 12-day real ale festival.
Monday, 11th October 2021, 12:10 pm
The Wetherspoon pub on the Promenade will host the festival from Wednesday, October 20 to Sunday, October 31 inclusive. Among the beers are those suitable for vegans and vegetarians, as well as two gluten-free ones.
Pub manager Sandra Cook said: “The festival is a great celebration of British and Irish ales. It will allow us to showcase excellent beers over a 12-day period .”