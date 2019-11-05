The East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s Bridlington Business column with Christine Brown

Last month’s column focussed on the benefits of working from home when running a business, but what’s the next step when the family want the dining room back or the spare room just isn’t big enough anymore?

For many, the next stage of development for the growth of the business is to obtain suitable premises. The key to finding suitable premises is understanding what your business requirements are. For example, a business dealing in internet trading needs access for stock delivery and despatch. A room on the third floor of a building may be cheaper, but ultimately would not suitable. Similarly, if you’re a service business where clients will be visiting you, is there adequate parking available? All these factors need to be considered.

For many entrepreneurs the starting point is the local business centre, run by the council.

Across the East Riding, the council operates business centres at numerous locations, including Bridlington!

Amanda Hoggart, business centre manager, said: “Our business centres have a number of different size office and workshop spaces available to let.

“They are inclusive of business rates and building insurance and can be accessed 24 hours a-day, seven days a week.

“Each centre has its own pro-active team on site, including experienced business advisers and a professional front-of-house team, to support your business. Every year our business centres help entrepreneurs achieve their dream of running their own business and can also help existing businesses to expand and grow.”

These locations are popular because of the inclusivity of costs, such as rates and insurance. Whilst many small businesses will operate from premises that fall below the Government threshold and will attract small business rate relief, insurance, utilities, phone and internet access are costs that need to be considered.

Sue Dickinson of Sue Dickinson Mortgages Ltd operates from Bridlington Business Centre.

Sue said “I’m a mortgage and general insurance broker and moved into the business centre in July 2015 as the business grew and attracted more clients, initially working on my own but I was able to expand and employ staff.

“I chose the business centre due to its town centre location, very reasonable rental terms and the fact that it has a reception, free parking and low running costs. I like the environment that I work in, it is friendly but professional with a relaxed atmosphere. All of the centre staff are very helpful. I like the fact that I can come and go whenever I please, I have access to the building at all times. My clients like the fact that they can park free of charge.

There is a waiting area with a receptionist and all of the facilities are included in the rent.

Remember, all businesses at one time were a small business and the sourcing of suitable locations for the successful operation of these businesses.

As a firm expands and grows, moving into suitable premises is a major consideration but one that helps them thrive and ensures that Bridlington remains open for business.

For more information about the business centres across the East Riding, contact Bridlington Business Centre on 01262 401399.