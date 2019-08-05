The East Riding of Yorkshire Council Business Column with Christine Brown

Traditionally this time of year sees an influx of new, young local talent onto the job market and it is important for the local business community to recruit, nurture and train this talent pool for the benefit of the local economy.

Luke Portlock, business development representative at East Riding College, explained that East Riding College is the leader in the local area for businesses to access apprenticeship training and recruitment.

The college supports businesses by offering advice and guidance on legislation and funding and can help with recruitment by developing bespoke packages matching apprentices to businesses and can advertise vacancies on behalf of businesses. The college works with many of the businesses situated on the local industrial estates.

The college is always looking to expand its apprenticeship offering with more local employers, large or small. For more details, contact Luke on (01482) 390819.

Hall Bros (Bridlington), based at Carnaby Industrial Estate, has been a long-term supporter of apprenticeships.

Joe Clarkson-Hall from the company told us: “It’s very rewarding for businesses when they can give good young local talent an opportunity to get on-the-job training and gain a recognised qualification that will enhance their future career path”.

He then went on to explain that “we also like to have a personal development plan so that, as careers develop, they can work in different aspects of the business”.

Apprenticeships are available in different sectors and the training is relevant to the skill set required for the role, so where Hall Bros Bridlington may be training plumbing and heating engineers a firm such as Pinkney Grunwells will train local young talent in different areas.

Teresa Bennion from Pinkney Grunwells told us: “We take local people and give them the opportunity to develop, progress and grow within the firm. We currently have three apprentices training in business administration and three trainee solicitors”.

Our two local secondary schools engage well with local businesses to help prepare their leavers for entering the local talent pool, offering business days with mock interviews so the leavers get a feeling for what is required of them and coordinating with outside training providers to guarantee the best opportunities are available for young local talent.

Overall there is a lot going for young people with local businesses seeing the benefits of assisting them on their career path to keep local talent local and having a well-trained staff will mean that businesses can flourish and prosper.

Bridlington is open for business and the recruitment, nurturing and training of young local talent will ensure Bridlington is open for business well into the next generation.