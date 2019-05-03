The East Riding of Yorkshire Council Business column

For many people taking a walk along the cliffs, taking the land train or driving up to Sewerby means a trip to Sewerby Hall and Gardens but the area has a lot more than this as a destination.

Sewerby Hall and Gardens is seen as the centre of a great day out with its many amenities and events and is a driver of the local economy by attracting visitors to the area. The availability of seasonal passes for local businesses has boosted visitor numbers as many hotels and guest houses purchase these and make them available for their guests.

Outside the park, there is a healthy local economy – a fact promoted by Shelly and Steve from Charity Farm Caravan camp. Privately owned by the same family since 1927, the camp is a traditional offering for the quieter stay and promotes the local facilities. Shelly told me ‘we don’t have a camp shop or bar on site and would rather direct people to what is available locally for meals, shopping and a drink. A lot of our guests also use the local hairdressers in the village.’

A walk down Main Street showed that the hairdressers, Shades of Nature, was a busy salon. The premises was larger than you would think from outside and a warm, friendly welcome was made when walking in. With every chair in use it was encouraging to see that business was thriving.

While the fish and chip shop remains closed, it is encouraging to see that the ‘sold’ sign has gone up on the Forge Restaurant and Tea Room, hopefully the reopening will be successful for the new owners and help boost the local economy further.

With its extensive menu and events programme The Ship Inn, in Sewerby has long been a popular destination for locals and visitors alike. Being a ‘dog-friendly’ pub adds another vital service to attract customers.

Recently we have seen a rise in ‘dog-friendly’ pubs and cafes in the local economy and this is proving popular with guests.

The confidence in the economy can be seen in the developments that have been undertaken at The Ship Inn and it is always great to see this confidence shown by businesses wanting to progress and not be left behind by themed chain offerings.

A brief walk out of the village and around the corner towards Flamborough brings two more thriving businesses, again with plenty of confidence in the local economy that they have made major developments.

Chris from the Martonian told us they had been there 15 years. He explained that ‘we are open all year and have a great local trade, we do get guests in from the local camp sites but they tend to be early evening so they can be back on camp and not walking back in the dark. We employ 34 members of staff and are constantly investing to keep the customer experience up-to-date.

There is also our ‘pub food on the move’ trailer we are looking at taking on the road to events.’

Marton Manor Farm Shop and Tea Rooms employs 20 staff and again, is open all year round. Ellie from Marton Manor told us ‘the farm shop stocks local produce from local businesses as that is what the customers want.

We have a farm shop, tea rooms, a playground and petting area and are introducing PYO strawberries soon. Our holiday cottage bookings are also up year on year.’

Once again we are finding local businesses willing and confident to invest in local talent and in the local economy. These businesses bring a much needed economic injection to the area and should be supported.

We know that Bridlington is open for business, we know that Flamborough is open for business and now we know that the Sewerby and Marton area is open for business too!