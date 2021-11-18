Team GB gymnast Nile Wilson opens the new Aldi store in Bridlington

The new Aldi store on St John Street is officially opened by GB Olympic Gymnast Nile Wilson. Photo by Tony Bartholomew

The St John Street store has replaced the pre-existing one on Bessingby Way and will be run by store manager Stuart Armstrong, along with a team of 31 colleagues from the local community.

Bronze medallist Nile Wilson gave away complimentary bags of fresh fruit and vegetables to the first 30 customers in the queue before delivering an inspirational assembly for pupils at Bay Primary School as part of the supermarket’s Get Set to Eat Fresh initiative.

In addition, Aldi Bridlington offered pupils at the local primary school the opportunity to win a £20 gift voucher to spend at the new store. Children at Bay Primary School were tasked with creating a poster to show what healthy eating means to them.

GB Gymnast Nile Wilson is pictured with Bay Primary School pupils. Photo by Tony Bartholomew

Store manager Stuart Armstrong said: “It’s been a wonderful morning here at the opening of Aldi Bridlington.

“It was lovely to welcome our customers into the new store, and I look forward to meeting more of the community in the coming weeks.

“I’m also thrilled that we’ve been able to support Bay Primary School through our partnership with Team GB.”

Team GB hero Nile Wilson added: “I’ve had a fantastic time opening the new Aldi this morning.

Staff at the new Aldi store on St John Street. Photo by Tony Bartholomew.

“It was an honour to officially open the store and welcome customers inside for the first time.

“It was great to speak with the children at Bay Primary School about the importance of eating healthily and how it can be fun to plan and prepare meals as a family.”