Shop at the Stephen Joseph Theatre celebrates its playwright Sir Alan Ayckbourn's 80th year and premiere of his new play

One of Scarborough’s independent shops will help celebrate the world premier of Sir Alan Ayckbourn’s new play this next month.

Birthdays Past, Birthdays Present begins it run on September 4 through to October 5.

Shop at the SJT is located in the foyer of the Stephen Joseph Theatre and will display Sir Alan Ayckbourn-inspired gifts and cards with signed copies of his existing published works and first editions of his first work of fiction The Divide.

Lynne Arnison, chairman of the Shop at the SJT, which is a collective, has painted a portrait of Sir Alan Ayckbourn, which will on display in Shop at the SJT as part of the celebration.

Lynne said: “We are very proud to be within this beautiful theatre and help celebrate yet another world premier from our respected playwright.

“This year is a special one for Sir Alan who celebrates his 80th birthday.

“We have some signed copies of his earlier works alongside some special gift ideas for the ardent Alan Ayckbourn fan!

“There is also a special event on Sunday September 29 at 6pm marking the milestone and we hope to be open so guests can browse our range of bespoke gifts.”