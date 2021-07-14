Sewerby Hall and Gardens will fully reopen next Monday

The team at Sewerby Hall and Gardens has announced how the popular venue will reopen from Monday, July 19 – in line with the Government’s latest announcement.The team at Sewerby Hall and Gardens has announced how the popular venue will reopen from Monday, July 19 – in line with the Government’s latest announcement.

From next Monday:

○ The Clock Tower café will reopen with indoor seating and will no longer just provide a takeaway service.

○ Pitch n’ Putt, Putting and Outdoor Games will reopen

○ In the zoo, the popular animal feeding times and talks by the zookeepers will restart, and will include a new talk about the raccoon dogs. Visitors will be able to book Animal Encounters again

○ There will be a programme of events over the summer. The Orangery Concerts have already restarted, and there will be vintage afternoon teas, craft fairs, car rallies, and a summer holiday event programme, which will all be featured on the website: www.sewerbyhall.co.uk

○ One-way systems will be removed in the house and in the zoo

○ Visitors will still be able to download QR codes in the house, zoo, and gardens to hear talks by the education officer and the curator, and to see films, and hear talks by the zookeepers. They will also be able to download two free mobile apps: Love Exploring and What Was Here to follow games and trails during their visit

○ In the house itself, there will be a new exhibition for the summer: ‘The History of Underwear’. There will also be a new game featuring a new interactive version of Amy Johnson who will be describing the objects on display in the Amy Johnson collection. There will also be new games to play, including a matching game suitable for the whole family, and a new quiz. Volunteers will be back in the house, and young visitors will again be able to dress up.