Scarborough chocolate shop celebrates anniversary with prize draw treasure trail - how to take part

A popular Scarborough chocolatier will be asking customers to help them celebrate its sixth birthday next month.

Crofts Chocolates in Newborough, Scarborough is celebrating six years in business and will be hosting a l treasure trail to mark the occasion with a prize draw to tempt the participants.

Alex Grant, co-owner of Crofts, said: “We are very excited to be marking such a special milestone and as we love to support local businesses, we are holding this special treasure trail which can be collected from our shop at 28 Newborough between 1st and 31st July 2019.

“The trail includes six clues featuring local businesses that will have our logo and a letter in each of their premises.

“Participants must get all six letters, correctly guess the winning word and hand in their entries back to us at Crofts before the end of July. They will get a prize for the correct answer.

“As well as introducing people to our chocolates, we are also supporting six local businesses in Newborough, Eastborough and in the Market Hall.”

Entry to the treasure trail is free and entry forms can be collected from Crofts Chocolates from July 1 to 31.

There is one prize per participant who completes the trail and correctly guesses the six-letter word. Every entrant who successfully completes the trail will also be entered into a prize draw for five £20 gift vouchers.

Terms and conditions apply, available from Crofts Chocolates.