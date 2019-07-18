Saint Catherine’s Hospice launches Friends in Business scheme

Saint Catherine’s is inviting businesses to join its new Friends in Business scheme – which is a way of helping support patient care whilst reducing tax bills at the same time.

The scheme gives businesses of all sizes the chance to support a great local cause and enjoy a number of benefits in return for their support.

One of the first businesses to join Friends in Business was Castle Employment Group.

Suzanne Burnett, director, said: “This is a great way to make it easier for businesses to give a donation to Saint Catherine’s.

“It’s something lots of businesses would like to do, but they don’t realise it can be so easy.

“I would encourage everyone to take part.”

Tracy Calcraft, income and business services director, said: “Our services are a vital part of the community and having regular financial support can allow us to care for patients today and plan for tomorrow.”

Limited companies, partnerships and sole traders can pay less tax when they give to charity.

Donations are tax deductible against the profits of a company.

Donations from sole trader or business partnerships are paid net of tax and the charity claims a tax credit on top, direct from HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC).

All qualifying charitable donations are eligible for Gift Aid or Corporate Gift Aid.

For example, a £100 donation by a limited company costs the company £81 after a 19% tax saving.

And for sole trader and partnership companies, charitable donations are uplifted by HMRC through Gift Aid – so a donation of £100 would be increased to £125, with the extra £25 being paid by HMRC. Talk to your accountant about the best option for you.

By becoming part of Saint Catherine’s Friends in Business, you will also benefit from the use of the scheme’s logo, which can be provided for use on your company stationery, company website and your marketing literature.

You will also receive an annual statement of contributions made.

Saint Catherine’s cares for more thanb 3,000 patients and their families each year across Scarborough, Whitby, Ryedale, Filey, Hunmanby, Bridlington and Driffield.

It costs £5.5m a year to provide care free of charge – 70% of this is raised through donations and fundraising.

This is how your business can help:

• £50 per month could pay for the Hospice at Home team to visit a patient in their own home.

• £100 per month could pay for our community nurse specialist team to visit patients in their own home to offer advice, support and guidance around treatment and care.

• £250 per month could pay for a 24-hour stay in our in-patient unit.

• £10,000 is the cost of providing all our care services for one day.

To find out more about Friends in Business, email fundraising@saintcatherines.org.uk or call the fundraising department on (01723) 378406.