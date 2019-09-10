Number of East Yorks firms hit 25,000 mark

The East Riding is now home to more than 25,000 companies, new figures show.

At the end of July, 25,002 businesses were registered in the county according to company secretarial software specialists Inform Direct, based on statistics from Companies House and the Office of National Statistics.

Leading the way were Myton (2,940), Hessle (1,284) and Bridlington South (1,207).

The milestone announcement marks an upturn in the number of company formations after the area saw a fall in both new and existing businesses during 2018.

John Korchak, director of operations at Inform Direct said: “These latest figures show that the East Riding of Yorkshire is once again a supportive environment for new business ventures, after a slight dip during 2018.

“Passing the 25,000 milestone demonstrates the county’s entrepreneurial spirit.”