Northern Powergrid reminding parents of elecricity dangers ahead of half term break

As children start to break up for half-term, spending more time outdoors, the electricity distribution network operator is again sharing its safety animation which has already been seen some quarter of a million times.

The video helps parents and guardians talk to their young ones about the very real dangers of interfering accidentally, or otherwise, with the power network.

Northern Powergrid’s head of health, safety and training, Gareth Pearson, said: “We’re urging parents and guardians to watch our video and spend a little time chatting with their children about the potential hazards and what they should do if they accidentally kick a ball into a substation, or see anything hanging from our power lines.

“It’s vitally important they know that retrieving any items themselves is extremely dangerous.

“We want all young people to know that if they spot anything potentially unsafe they can call 105, the easy-to-remember free power cut number, speak to our 24-hour emergency contact centre team who’ll be happy to send someone out to help.

“Doing the right thing and avoiding the extreme risks of live electricity will help ensure everyone remains safe and has fun during the half-term holidays.”