Northern Powergrid gets animated about the summer message to keep young people safe

Across the school holidays Northern Powergrid will share a range of free education resources aimed at teaching young people about the dangers of electricity.

The network operator is set to share vital safety advice aimed at encouraging and supporting parents when it comes to talking to their youngsters about the dangers of electricity.

Across the school holidays Northern Powergrid will promote online a short digital safety animation and urge local people to take a few moments to educate the young people in their lives about the importance of not climbing poles and pylons, going into electricity substations or fishing or flying kites or drones near overhead power lines.

The animation, which has already reached out to more than 650,000 people and been viewed more than 200,000 times on social media, is primarily directed at parents, but was created in a way that it can also be viewed with children to help stimulate vital conversations about playing safe and staying safe.

Gareth Pearson, head of health, safety and training at Northern Powergrid, said: “With children likely to be out and about more during the school holidays in their local community, some for the first time for many months because of the pandemic, we want ensure they stay safe and stay away from our power network.

“We’re urging parents, grandparents and guardians to take just a few minutes to watch our short animation and chat with their children about the potential hazards and what they should do if they accidentally kick a ball into a substation or see anything hanging from our power lines.

“It is vital young people understand that trying to retrieve any items is extremely dangerous – and could be fatal. If they spot anything potentially unsafe, they must know to call 105 so they can speak to our experienced 24-hour team who can help. Doing the right thing and avoiding the extreme risks of live electricity will help ensure everyone remains safe during the summer holidays.”