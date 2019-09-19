North Yorkshire countryside business Humble Bee Farm selected for prestigious awards short list

Humble Bee Farm near Flixton, Scarborough has been shortlisted for two awards, it has been announced.

The glamping accommodation provider is in the shortlist for Rural Business of the Year and also the Diversification category in the Yorkshire Post Rural Awards 2019.

Co-owner of the site, Julia Warters, said: “We are delighted to announce we’ve been selected for these two awards.

“We’ve made it to the shortlist along with a number of excellent local businesses, all of which are superb examples of rural organisations that help promote the countryside in a variety of ways.”

Humble Bee Farm is situated at Flixton near Scarborough on the edge of the Yorkshire Wolds and offers Wigwam® Cabins, holidays cottages, yurts, camping and bell tents at its working farm location.

Julia said: “We are now entering our 12th year of business and we have been on a very interesting journey during that time. We’ve had our challenges, similar to any business; however, the experience we offer here at Humble Bee is testament to the on-going commitment and dedication we have for our business.

“We would like to wish all the shortlisted businesses the best of luck in these fantastic awards!”

The awards ceremony will take place at the Pavilion, Harrogate Showground, on October 10.