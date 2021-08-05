Lloyd Dowson team displays add up to golf victory

The Lloyd Dowson Accountants and West Building Supplies golf teams. Photo submitted

Team members from Lloyd Dowson Accountants and West Building Supplies recently played their first match at The Bridlington Links Golf Club.

In glorious weather conditions, 12 golfers from each business competed in a matchplay competition.

It was keenly fought contest, but Lloyd Dowson managed to edge it, winning the first leg.

The players then held the return encounter at Belvedere Golf Club.

In mixed weather conditions, the match was eventually completed. Lloyd Dowson etched their name on the trophy, emerging as overall Golf Challenge winners for 2021.

Chairman of Lloyd Dowson Accountants, David Dowson, said: “It was a great evening of sportsmanship which resulted in a win for us. We welcome the golf challenge again with West Building Supplies, along with the chance to retain the trophy next year.”