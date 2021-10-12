Jobseekers helped back to work by Northern with discounted rail travel for interviews

As part of a national scheme, rail operator Northern is offering jobseekers up to three months discounted rail travel to help them attend job interviews.

As the economy starts to re-build, companies are kick-starting their recruitment plans with a record number of vacancies according to the Office of National Statistics.

Those looking for new roles in the north can apply for a Jobcentre Plus Travel Discount card from their nearest Jobcentre Plus and receive 50% discount on anytime day tickets, off peak day tickets and season tickets for up to three months.

Mark Powles, Commercial and Customer Director at Northern, said: “This is a small but valuable way in which we can make a positive impact for the North.

“We want to remove potential barriers for those wanting to get back into work. Helping our customers either get to and from a job interview or a place of work is a good way to achieve this.

“The past couple of years have been incredibly tough for many people and we want to play our part in helping them to get back on track and to give them the opportunity to go do their thing.”

To further help those looking for new roles, Northern has teamed up with Nina Lockwood of Intuitive Interim & Executive Search to provide expert advice for standing out in today’s job market.

Nina, who specialises in finding the right candidates organisations across the UK rail sector, offers advice on choosing the right roles, standing out from the crowd, shining in the interview and hitting the ground running once they get the role.

Nina said: “As the world opens up again, and people start to look at the opportunities out there in the marketplace to refocus their careers or simply to move into a different job, the support Northern is offering, via the discounted fares for interviews, is a great way to get people moving again.”