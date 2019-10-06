Hudson Blue named as a firm to inspire

Hudson Blue, part of the Bridlington-based Hudson Contract group of companies, has been recognised in a prestigious roll of honour that recognises the UK’s most dynamic small and medium-sized enterprises.

The family-owned business is celebrating its inclusion in the London Stock Exchange Group’s 1000 Companies to Inspire Britain report, which covers more than 40 sectors and spans every country and region in the UK.

Hudson Contract, founded in 1996, is the UK’s largest professional workplace audit and Construction Industry Scheme contract provider.

To be selected, companies had to demonstrate not only positive revenue growth over the last three years but also outperform their sector peers. The result is a unique and varied list of the UK’s most dynamic businesses.

David Jackson, founder and chairman of Hudson Contract, said: “This is an excellent surprise. Hudson Blue offers a bespoke contract to a specific category of self-employed people and our inclusion reflects the hard work and dedication of our staff, going the extra mile for clients.

“It also benchmarks our service against inferior rivals that claim to be ‘just like Hudson’. The company works hard to support other SMEs and the self-employed who drive growth in the £90bn construction industry.

“We want their importance and contribution to be understood and appreciated at policy-making level and this is another great step in the right direction.”