Hilderthorpe Primary School pupils’ snowflakes help decorate YMCA shop window
Pupils at a Bridlington primary school have helped bring some extra Christmas spirit to a town centre charity shop.
Friday, 26th November 2021, 1:27 pm
Foundation pupils at Hilderthorpe Primary School created intricate snowflakes which are now on display in the YMCA shop on King Street.
A spokesman at the shop said: “We were very excited to get the local children involved in our YMCA Christmas window competition. The idea came from our assistant manager’s son who is a pupil at the school. Thank you to all the children involved for making our windows and tree fabulous. They brighten up King Street and make everyone who sees them smile.”