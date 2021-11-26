Hilderthorpe Primary School pupils’ snowflakes help decorate YMCA shop window

Pupils at a Bridlington primary school have helped bring some extra Christmas spirit to a town centre charity shop.

By The Newsroom
Friday, 26th November 2021, 1:27 pm
Foundation pupils at Hilderthorpe Primary School created intricate snowflakes which have been displayed in the YMCA shop on King Street. Photo submitted

Pupils at a Bridlington primary school have helped bring some extra Christmas spirit to a town centre charity shop.

Foundation pupils at Hilderthorpe Primary School created intricate snowflakes which are now on display in the YMCA shop on King Street.

A spokesman at the shop said: “We were very excited to get the local children involved in our YMCA Christmas window competition. The idea came from our assistant manager’s son who is a pupil at the school. Thank you to all the children involved for making our windows and tree fabulous. They brighten up King Street and make everyone who sees them smile.”

Foundation pupils at Hilderthorpe Primary School created intricate snowflakes which have been displayed in the YMCA shop on King Street. Photo submitted
BridlingtonYMCAKing Street