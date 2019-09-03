Ground floor flat could become undertakers in Bridlington

Plans have been submitted for a ground floor two bedroom flat to become an undertakers.

Unsworth Funeral Service, owned and run by Darren Unsworth, has submitted an application for the site at 71 Queensgate, Bridlington.

The proposal is for the 'change of use from a two bedroom ground floor flat (C3) to an undertakers (A1)'.

The applicant already has an office on Quay Road and in Hunmanby, on Bridlington Road, which he says if planning permission were to be granted "Unsworth would be located under one umbrella, all together."

In the application it states there will be no change to the first floor flat or external elevations.

Bridlington Town Council have strongly refused the application.

In a comment the council stated: "Recommend the application be strongly refused on the grounds that C3 use is in short supply.

"The proposed A1 use is considered a saturated business use in Bridlington and the application is in a predominantly residential area."