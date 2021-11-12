Good Beer Guide glory makes it a treble for The Three B’s Micropub

Mark Bates, who runs the Three B’s Micropub, said he was over the moon following the 2022 Good Beer Guide recognition.

Entry into the guide is the ultimate accolade for any pub, with a venue chosen by CAMRA members based on the quality of real ales and ciders sold.

Alongside of the high qulity of the drinks at a venue, other factors such as events, community focus, and facilities that a pub offers are taken into consideration when being entered into the guide.

This is third accolade the Micropub has gained this year, having already been finalists in the SIBA Business awards as well as TripAdvisor Travellers Choice awards.

Mark and Cheryl Bates, who run the pub, said: “We are over the moon that we have been able to gain entry into the GBG 2022.

“It is really an honour to see we are being classed as one of the pubs that CAMRA considers to be worthy of entry into the prestigious guide, we have constantly had great feedback over our customer service and quality of our beers and ciders.

“One of our customers claimed we have the best beer served in East Yorkshire.

“It is great the members of CAMRA have recognised that we are one of the pubs that serves great real ales and ciders and considered us worthy of an entry into their 2022 Good Beer guide.