Free Christmas parking agreed for three years

Parking across Bridlington on the weekends leading up to Christmas will now be free in all council-operated car parks for the next three years.

At a meeting of East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s Cabinet on Tuesday, September 3, councillors agreed to suspend all parking charges in the four weekends before Christmas as well as the weekend of Remembrance Sunday, for the next three years.

This year, parking charges in the council’s on-street and off-street parking locations will be suspended on:

○ Saturday, November 30 and Sunday, December 1

○ Saturday, December 7 and Sunday, December 8

○ Saturday, December 14 and Sunday, December 15

○ Saturday, December 21 and Sunday, December 22.

The free parking period will be between 8am on Saturday to 8am on Monday and pay and display machines will be clearly marked to let people know there will be no charge.

Parking charges will also be suspended on Sunday, November 10 for Remembrance Sunday and Small Business Saturday (December 7).

Councillor Richard Burton, leader of the council, was pleased to extend the scheme.

He said: “This is a very popular scheme as Christmas is a key trading time for our local high streets and free parking brings people into our town centres.”