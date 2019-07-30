Former Bridlington bakery could become micro-brewery

A former bakery and cafe in Bridlington town centre could be transformed into a new micro-brewery and taproom.

Stuart Fisher has submitted the application to East Riding Council to change the former Higginson bakery at 5 King Street.

Image from planning application

In the application it states: "Change of use of former bakery to a micro-brewery and taproom with alterations to Chapel Street shop front and installation of flue to side.

"Display of non-illuminated fascia signs to Chapel Street and King Street shop fronts."

The current building has been vacant from January 2018.

Proposed alterations on Chapel Street will include "multiple single panes of glass and door made of single pane glass and wood."

Image from planning application

Installation of a flue has been proposed due to the steam produced during the brewing process.

The new micro-brewery has three proposed employees - one full time member of staff and two part time members of staff.

Mr Fisher has outlined opening hours of 10am-11pm Monday to Sunday, including bank holidays.

A comment on the planning application has stated that if planning permission is granted a premises licence will be required for the sale of alcohol.