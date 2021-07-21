Flamborough named as top trending UK rural retreat

Flamborough headed the HomeToGo.co.uk survey followed by Robin Hood’s Bay and Runswick Bay as the east coast resorts saw of competition from across the UK.

HomeToGo has taken a look at the data to find the UK’s top trending seaside towns, peaceful villages, and islands for domestic travel in summer 2021. The company saw a month-on-month search increase of 84% for summer accommodation in the United Kingdom.

Interest in the Flamborough area had increased by 168%, the report found.