Flamborough named as top trending UK rural retreat
Flamborough has been named as the top trending rural retreat in a new survey.
Flamborough headed the HomeToGo.co.uk survey followed by Robin Hood’s Bay and Runswick Bay as the east coast resorts saw off competition from across the UK.
HomeToGo has taken a look at the data to find the UK’s top trending seaside towns, peaceful villages, and islands for domestic travel in summer 2021. The company saw a month-on-month search increase of 84% for summer accommodation in the United Kingdom.
Interest in the Flamborough area had increased by 168%, the report found.
A spokesman said: “The three seaside spots set the tone for the list with the majority of the top trending villages boasting nearby beaches.”