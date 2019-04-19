First place for Scarborough and Bridlington Lloyd Dowson accountant Jess

Jess Close from Lloyd Dowson, Chartered Accountants, Tax and Business Advisors in Bridlington and Scarborough fought off strong international competition to win an award from the Institute of Chartered Accountants.

After gaining a first-place result for the certificate level law exam as part of her chartered accountancy studies, Jess was invited to Chartered Accountants Hall in London to receive the award at the annual ICAEW international prize-giving ceremony.

Students had been flown in from all over the world including, China, Russia, Malaysia and Cyprus to attend the event and receive their awards.

Jess started at Lloyd Dowson in 2014 following the completion of A-levels at Hornsea school.

She began an accountancy course at Hull College as she knew she wanted a career in accountancy. Jess continued her Association of Accounting Technicians studies with Lloyd Dowson, completing these in June 2017.

In early 2018 the board at Lloyd Dowson offered Jess a chartered accountancy training contract and she continues to make great progress with her studies while working with a variety of clients and supporting colleagues.

Chairman of Lloyd Dowson, David Dowson said:“Jess is a hardworking and extremely valuable member of the team who gives 100 per cent to her studies. The result of her law exam was fantastic, and we are extremely proud of her award success, particularly when she was up against international competition."

Jess Close said: “When I sat the exam, I never expected to be invited to Chartered Accountants Hall in London to receive an award for gaining the highest mark. The experience was overwhelming, and I still can’t believe it.”