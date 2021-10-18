Final days to enter The Scarborough News Business Excellence Awards - here's how

The winners from the last Business Awards in 2019. (JPI Media/ Richard Ponter)

Please get your entries in now – the closing date is almost here!

Now in their seventh year, our annual awards recognise, as usual, the achievements and efforts of the amazing range of businesses and individuals along the coast and inland to Ryedale.

But this year we also have categories that honour the incredible community spirit of not just businesses, but also groups, charities and individual people in tackling and overcoming the Covid-19 hardships.

This year's judges Steve Bambridge, Su Richings and Kerry Hope at Scarborough Spa. (JPI Media/ Richard Ponter)

Our awards, which take place at Scarborough Spa on Thursday December 2, are the premier honours of their type along the coast.

You can purchase a ticket or table for the glittering night via the website www.scarboroughbusinessawards.co.ukAnd that’s where you also go to make your entry – you can nominate your own business or another.

As in previous years, the awards night will be hosted by television favourite Harry Gration, and we’re delighted that the main sponsor is once again McCain Foods.

Anglo American is proud to be sponsoring the Company CSR/Green initiative.

Businesses form a crucial part of our communities and many are helping to put something back into society.

Gareth Edmunds, Corporate Relations Director for Anglo American’s Crop Nutrients business, said: “The Awards are a fantastic way to recognise the superb work being done by small, medium and large enterprises in the area.

“Minimising our environmental impact as much as possible is something we take incredibly seriously, so we’re delighted to be sponsoring the Company CSR/Green initiative of the year Award at this year’s event.”

In this category judges will look at businesses who can demonstrate that they have contributed substantially to the community, including through society-led projects, volunteering or fundraising, and/or demonstrate what they have done to become greener and reduce/offset their carbon footprint.

There are 14 categories this year, listed below. You can enter as many categories as you wish and we welcome entrants from the Scarborough, Filey, Whitby, Bridlington and Ryedale area.

Each category will be judged initially by the category sponsors, and then narrowed down to winners by this year’s independent judges who are well known in the local business world.

The exception is the Social Care Hero Award, which will be voted on by the public in a reader poll.

To help with your entry, we ran a free virtual online awards entry writing workshop, hosted by Pure Awards, a recording of which can be viewed on the awards website.

For awards night we are looking for a local band who would be interested in providing some entertainment.

If you are interested please email events organiser [email protected] with your contact details and any video links to your music.