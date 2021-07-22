East Riding economy boosted by reopening of indoor hospitality. Google data shows

There is now hope that the final lifting of Covid restrictions will give the High Street the "summer boost it needs" across the East Riding. Photo: PA Images

The data comes from Google which uses location data from phones and other personal devices to track trends in people’s movement in different parts of their daily lives.

It compares footfall in areas where there is retail and recreation such as restaurants, cafes and shopping centres to a five week-baseline period recorded before the Covid-19 crisis.

The figures showed in the East Riding, average activity across these areas was 28% below normal levels across the two weekends – May 8-9 and May 15-16 – prior the lifting of restrictions on indoor hospitality on May 17.

On the Saturday and Sunday of the Spring Bank Holiday on May 31, increased activity meant it soared to 20% above normal levels.

Then across the final two weekends with data – July 3-4 and July 10-11 – footfall fell, but remained 4% above pre-pandemic levels.

Across the UK, average activity in retail and recreation areas increased from 35% below the baseline over the weekends of May 8-9 and May 15-16, to 18% below across July 2-3 and July 12-13.

The weekend of the Spring Bank Holiday saw a peak in visitors with activity just 11% down on pre-pandemic levels.

The figures will have been impacted by the easing of Covid restrictions across England on May 17, which allowed restaurants and pubs to open indoor areas for food and drink.

Cinemas, hotels and children’s play areas were also given the go-ahead to reopen, along with indoor sporting and entertainment venues.

The British Retail Consortium said better weather in June and the success of Euro 2020 had also helped boost trade, with the body reporting a growth in High Street sales between April and June.

Meanwhile, Paul Martin, UK head of retail at KPMG, said the reopening of hospitality and leisure sectors had led to a “dilution” in consumer spending, although he said businesses now faced greater competition from online retailers.