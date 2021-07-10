Delivery of 80 miles of cabling at Dogger Bank Wind Farm now underway

The electricity generated by the Dogger Bank A and B wind turbines will come ashore via subsea export cables to the north of Ulrome. Image ©Darren Casey/DCimaging2020

In total, there will be approximately 80 miles of cabling installed by civil engineering contractor Jones Bros Civil Engineering UK for the first two phases of the Dogger Bank Wind Farm.

Dogger Bank Wind Farm, which is to be built more than 130km off the Yorkshire coast in the North Sea, is currently being developed in three 1.2GW phases: Dogger Bank A, B and C.

Deliveries will take place every fortnight, with 82 cable drums to be transported to the site over the course of the scheme.

Each drum weighs 41 tonnes, with the combined weight (3,362 tonnes) heavier than Wimbledon’s Centre Court roof (3,000 tonnes).

Onshore project manager for Dogger Bank Wind Farm, Oliver Flattery, said: “The Jones Bros team has worked hard since the start of 2020 to safely and efficiently prepare the ground in East Riding, in readiness for more than 3,000 tonnes of cables to be installed from July onwards.