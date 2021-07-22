DANGEROUS INCIDENTS: 762 swimming incidents are recorded at just 14 Yorkshire Water sites in seven days

Yorkshire Water is holding discussions with a range of organisations responsible for watercourses, as well as the emergency services and wild swimming groups, to work together to warn of the dangers of open water and keep people safe. Photo submitted

The incidents were recorded between 11 and 18 July at a handful of reservoirs despite continued warnings from Yorkshire Water and emergency services across the region about the dangers of open water.

The company is holding discussions with a range of organisations responsible for watercourses, as well as the emergency services and wild swimming groups, to work together to warn of the dangers of open water and keep people safe.

Gaynor Craigie, head of land and property at Yorkshire Water, said: “The last week has tragically seen four people lose their lives in open water in our region, following on from a further four fatalities earlier in the year.

“Our sites have seen a dramatic increase in people swimming, particularly during the recent warm weather, with our teams speaking to almost 800 people intending to swim at just a handful of our sites, including young unaccompanied children. We know the true number of people entering reservoirs across the region will be much greater and we would urge people not to take risks by getting into the water for any reason.

“There are several risks associated with open water, which are often underestimated, and pose a potential risk to life.

“These include cold water shock, unseen objects, the hazards of operational machinery and the underwater currents they cause.