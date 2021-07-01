Building work at Aldi and Lidl stores showing impressive progress

The Lidl site near Bridlington Railway Station. Photo courtesy of Jane Meredith

Builders are currently working on the Lidl store (and B&M) near the railway station on the old coach park site and the Aldi supermarket on St John Street.

One resident said: “The race seems to be on between the new Aldi and Lidl to see which will open first.

“I thought the Lidl store would be completed first but Aldi seems to be catching up.

The Aldi supermaket site on St John Street. Photo courtesy of Jane Meredith.

“The frontage of the new Lidl site is looking grand, after huge improvements to paving to allow people to walk into town directly along the Gypsey Race, which is rather pleasant and will hopefully cut down on short journeys and town traffic.”