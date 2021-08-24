British Heart Foundation’s plea for Bridlington shop volunteers

A BHF spokesperson said shop volunteers are essential to the running of its shops and that the charity couldn’t operate without them.

They said: “Whichever retail assistant role you choose to do, you’ll be part of a small team raising funds to help the BHF beat heartbreak forever.”

Volunteer tasks include:

○ Serving customers on the till and providing good all-round customer service

○ Promoting campaigns and in-store sales to customers

○ Working on window and shop displays alongside the paid team

○ Sorting donations in the stock room ready for sale, helping run a department

○ Keeping the shop tidy, clean and well organised – some light housekeeping

The spokesperson added: “If you want retail experience, nothing beats our BHF Fashion shops.

“As a retail assistant volunteer you’ll be at the heart of helping run the shop – whether you’re on the shop floor helping with sales, or behind the scenes processing donations with fellow team members.

“This is a flexible retail assistant role where you can try different roles throughout the shop until you find your niche, such as sorting out stock, putting your own stamp on the shop displays or getting trained to serve customers on the till, to name but a few roles.”