Bridlington’s Big Business Breakfast

A business networking event – entitled The Big Business Breakfast – will be held at The Spa, Bridlington, on Thursday, October 24.

This new event will feature a morning of relaxed networking, guest speakers and informative topics. It has been organised in partnership between Saint Catherine’s and Williamsons Solicitors.

The guest speakers will be Carey Smith, solicitor at Williamsons, and Tracy Calcraft, income and business services director at Saint Catherine’s.

A spokesman for the event said: “Tickets for the event cost £5 per person (includes tea/coffee and breakfast sandwich).

“They are available from The Spa website (www.bridspa.com/events) or call Sian Cromack at Saint Catherine’s on 01723 378406 for more details.”